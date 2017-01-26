Port Arthur mother gearing up family's second Super Bowl

PORT ARTHUR - Barbara Babineaux earned the nickname "Mama Bird" from her sons Jordan and Jonathan. Jordan, a former Seattle Seahawk went to Super Bowl XL in 2005. Now, it's Jonathan's turn to play for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

"It is such an honor and a blessing and also for his family, for them to be able to have this experience," Babineaux said.

"Mama Bird" knows that his son had the passion and support around him to be a great player. One memory she recalls is when Jonathan sustained a fractured collarbone during his time at Lincoln High School.

"Coach Williams decided that he was going to make him a kicker, so I said okay, that's fine but don't let them hurt my son,” Barbara describes her son as a humble and giving person.

Giving back in Atlanta and Port Arthur has earned him the President’s Volunteer Service Award from Barack Obama, which Barbara is extremely proud of.

"To know that he has donated to 95 organizations, with that number being on his jersey, wearing it at every game, it's a great feeling," Babineaux said.

She's happy that her sons have been successful in the cities where they have played and back at home.

"All of my children is like that, they're very humble and willing, so I guess it comes down from me. But most of all it comes from God," Babineaux said.

A Super Bowl ring would be yet another blessing for "Mama Bird."

Jonathan was elected as a captain of the Atlanta Falcons this year. He’s spent his entire 12-year career with the team.

