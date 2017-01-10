KBMT
Port Arthur Memorial edges Ozen, 68-67

Ashly Elam, KBMT 10:58 PM. CST January 10, 2017

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Memorial picked up a crucial win over #20 Beaumont Ozen Tuesday night in Titan gym. Memorial, led by former 12Star Athlete of the Week Darion Chatman, edged the Panthers 68-67.

Chatman led all scorers with 21 points, while Ozen's Courtland Pender had 19. 

The Titans (15-5, 3-1) will travel to Lumberton Friday night, Ozen (13-6, 3-1) plays host to Livingston.

