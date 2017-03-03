Close Port Arthur Memorial and Warren play to a tie Warren and Memorial finish in 6-6 tie Ashly Elam, KBMT 9:01 PM. CST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST HAMSHIRE - In a game that was back and forth all afternoon, the Memorial Titans and Warren Warriors played to a 6-6 tie in the Hamshire-Fannett Tournament. Click for highlights. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Victim identified in Orangefield fire Mar. 3, 2017, 8:14 a.m. Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probe Mar. 2, 2017, 3:19 p.m. Arson suspected in Thursday morning rail tie fire… Mar. 2, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs