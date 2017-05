BASTROP, TX - PNG senior Karlei Hemler, making her third straight appearance at the state golf tournament, is tied for fourth after the first of two rounds, shooting a three over par 75 at the Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop.

The leader is Halle Whitney of Magnolia, who shot a one under 71. Magnolia is also tied for the team lead.

