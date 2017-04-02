PNG Lady Indians set for Regional Quarterfinals

PORT NECHES - It's turning out to be a banner year for Southeast Texas soccer. A total of eight teams are still alive in the Regional Quarterfinals of the UIL playoffs, seven coming on the girls side.

One of those Port Neches-Groves. The District 22-5A champions survived a scare in the Area Round of the playoffs, rallying past Santa Fe for a 2-1 win.



Now the Lady Indians are set to face number two state-ranked Porter at Barbers Hill Tuesday night. If PNG can pull off the win they'll head to the Region III Tournament for a second straight year.

© 2017 KBMT-TV