PNG Lady Indians set for Regional Quarterfinals

PNG to meet Porter in Regional Quarterfinals

Ashly Elam, KBMT 10:00 PM. CDT April 02, 2017

PORT NECHES - It's turning out to be a banner year for Southeast Texas soccer. A total of eight teams are still alive in the Regional Quarterfinals of the UIL playoffs, seven coming on the girls side.

One of those Port Neches-Groves. The District 22-5A champions survived a scare in the Area Round of the playoffs, rallying past Santa Fe for a 2-1 win.

Now the Lady Indians are set to face number two state-ranked Porter at Barbers Hill Tuesday night. If PNG can pull off the win they'll head to the Region III Tournament for a second straight year.

 

