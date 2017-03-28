PNG holds off Nederland in Mid-County instant classic

NEDERLAND - It was another classic Mid-County Madness battle as Port Neches-Groves held off Nederland 3-2 Tuesday night. Both team received fantastic performances from their starting pitchers. Brendon Dunkleberger went six innings, giving up a single run before being forced to leave the game due to the UIL's 110 pitch count rule.
Meanwhile PNG's Brandon Morse was a single out away from a complete game. Instead Morse was pulled after surrendering a bases loaded walk in the 7th to cut the Indian lead down to a single run. From there Nathan Vidrine would come in and slam the door with a strike out to pick up the save.
Nederland got the scoring started in the first thanks to a Chase Kemp solo blast to right field. PNG would immediately respond, scoring on a Hayden Guerra base hit in the second.
The score remained that way until the Indians scratched out two runs with two outs in the seventh. Logan LeJeune scoring on a wild pitch before Brandon Morse drove in Austin Bost.
PNG improves to (5-0) in 22-5A while Nederland drops to (3-2). The Mid-County rematch comes Friday night at The Reservation.
BASEBALL
22-5A
Lumberton 11
Livingston 7 F
DIST: LUM (4-1) LIV (4-1)
Port Neches-Groves 3
Nederland 2 F
DIST: PNG (5-0) NED (3-2)
23-3A
Hardin 0
Buna 10 F
DIST: HAR (3-2) BNA (3-2)
Kirbyville 2
East Chambers 0 F
DIST: KVL (5-0) EC (2-3)
SOFTBALL
22-5A
Ozen 0
Port Neches-Groves 18 F-3
DIST: OZN (2-6) PNG (7-1)
22-5A
Lumberton 0
Nederland 4 F
DIST: LUM (3-5) NED (8-0)
23-3A
#15 Hardin 2
Buna 0 F
DIST: HAR (7-0) BNA (6-1)
23-3A
Warren 16
Bob Hope 0 F
DIST: WRN (4-3) BH (0-7)
23-3A
Kirbyville 4
East Chambers 2 F
DIST: KVL (2-5) EC (2-5)
