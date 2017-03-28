PNG holds off Nederland in Mid-County instant classic

NEDERLAND - It was another classic Mid-County Madness battle as Port Neches-Groves held off Nederland 3-2 Tuesday night. Both team received fantastic performances from their starting pitchers. Brendon Dunkleberger went six innings, giving up a single run before being forced to leave the game due to the UIL's 110 pitch count rule.



Meanwhile PNG's Brandon Morse was a single out away from a complete game. Instead Morse was pulled after surrendering a bases loaded walk in the 7th to cut the Indian lead down to a single run. From there Nathan Vidrine would come in and slam the door with a strike out to pick up the save.



Nederland got the scoring started in the first thanks to a Chase Kemp solo blast to right field. PNG would immediately respond, scoring on a Hayden Guerra base hit in the second.



The score remained that way until the Indians scratched out two runs with two outs in the seventh. Logan LeJeune scoring on a wild pitch before Brandon Morse drove in Austin Bost.



PNG improves to (5-0) in 22-5A while Nederland drops to (3-2). The Mid-County rematch comes Friday night at The Reservation.

BASEBALL

22-5A

Lumberton 11

Livingston 7 F

DIST: LUM (4-1) LIV (4-1)

Port Neches-Groves 3

Nederland 2 F

DIST: PNG (5-0) NED (3-2)

23-3A

Hardin 0

Buna 10 F

DIST: HAR (3-2) BNA (3-2)

Kirbyville 2

East Chambers 0 F

DIST: KVL (5-0) EC (2-3)

SOFTBALL

22-5A

Ozen 0

Port Neches-Groves 18 F-3

DIST: OZN (2-6) PNG (7-1)

22-5A

Lumberton 0

Nederland 4 F

DIST: LUM (3-5) NED (8-0)

23-3A

#15 Hardin 2

Buna 0 F

DIST: HAR (7-0) BNA (6-1)

23-3A

Warren 16

Bob Hope 0 F

DIST: WRN (4-3) BH (0-7)

23-3A

Kirbyville 4

East Chambers 2 F

DIST: KVL (2-5) EC (2-5)

