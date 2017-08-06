PNG graduate, Chris Stroud wins his first ever PGA Tour event

RENO - Congratulations Chris Stroud! The PNG graduate wins his first ever PGA tour event in 290 starts after winning the Barracuda Championship in a 3 man playoff.



Stroud goes eagle, birdie, birdie, to win the playoff. Now the scoring for this event is different from all other PGA tour events. Known as the Stableford format, the goal is to have the highest score on the day, with certain shots being awarded a certain amount of points.



He comes away with a good pay day, and a PGA tour win under his belt.



Southeast Texas is everywhere.



© 2017 KBMT-TV