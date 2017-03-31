PNG completes sweep of Nederland

PORT NECHES - Chase Kemp's first inning 3-run homer looked like it would be enough for Nederland to escape The Reservation with a win. Then the sixth inning happened.



Port Neches-Groves exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning on the way to a 6-3 win over the Bulldogs.



The Indians improve (14-5-2, 6-0) while Nederland falls to (7-10-2, 3-3) for the season.



HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

22-6A

West Brook 5 Pasadena 2 F



22-5A

Port Neches-Groves 6 Nederland 3 F

Lumberton 8 Livingston 1 F



22-4A

West Orange-Stark 3 Bridge City 2 F

Silsbee 6 Hamshire-Fannett 0 F

Orangefield 3 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 F

21-4A

Hudson 5 Jasper 4 F

23-3A

Warren 8 Hardin 3 F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

22-5A

Port Neches-Groves 7 Vidor 0 F

Lumberton 19 Port Arthur Memorial 0 F

