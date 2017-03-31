PNG completes sweep of Nederland

PORT NECHES - Chase Kemp's first inning 3-run homer looked like it would be enough for Nederland to escape The Reservation with a win. Then the sixth inning happened.
Port Neches-Groves exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning on the way to a 6-3 win over the Bulldogs.
The Indians improve (14-5-2, 6-0) while Nederland falls to (7-10-2, 3-3) for the season.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
22-6A
West Brook 5 Pasadena 2 F
22-5A
Port Neches-Groves 6 Nederland 3 F
Lumberton 8 Livingston 1 F
22-4A
West Orange-Stark 3 Bridge City 2 F
Silsbee 6 Hamshire-Fannett 0 F
Orangefield 3 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 F
21-4A
Hudson 5 Jasper 4 F
23-3A
Warren 8 Hardin 3 F
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
22-5A
Port Neches-Groves 7 Vidor 0 F
Lumberton 19 Port Arthur Memorial 0 F
