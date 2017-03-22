PNG boys set for Bi-District playoffs

PORT NECHES - The PNG boys and girls soccer teams are headed to the playoffs after winning district championships. Both teams will face New Caney in a doubleheader on Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble.

We caught up with the guys this afternoon, chomping at the bit for the playoffs to begin after the regular season ended a week ago. The Indians are having one of their best seasons ever at (21-1-2).

The one defeat came back in January to Langham Creek at the Brenham tournament where they also posted one of their ties.



The Indians feel they have the right chemistry to make things happen in the playoffs this year.



