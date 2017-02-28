PNG boys remain unbeaten in District soccer with 2-1 over rival Nederland

The PNG Indians rallied in the second half for a 2-1 win over Nederland to move their record to 10-0 in district play, dropping the Bulldogs to 5-5.

The Indians got a first half goal from Preston Riggs to take the early lead, before Hunter Banta tied it off a corner kick for the Bulldogs.

Sergio Aguillar netted the winning goal in the second half.

Other scores from Tuesday night:

Liberty boys 3 Hardin-Jeff 0

Hardin-Jeff girls 7 Liberty 0

Lumberton boys 2 Livingston 0

Lumberton girls 9 Livingston 2

and in the TAPPS State quarterfinals, Dallas Ursuline shut out Kelly 2-0 knocking the Lady Bulldogs out of the playoffs.

