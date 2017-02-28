KBMT
PNG boys remain unbeaten in District soccer with 2-1 over rival Nederland

Indians lock up playoff spot, while improving to 10-0 in district

KBMT 11:33 PM. CST February 28, 2017

The PNG Indians rallied in the second half for a 2-1 win over Nederland to move their record to 10-0 in district play, dropping the Bulldogs to 5-5.

The Indians got a first half goal from Preston Riggs to take the early lead, before Hunter Banta tied it off a corner kick for the Bulldogs.

Sergio Aguillar netted the winning goal in the second half.

Other scores from Tuesday night:

Liberty boys  3  Hardin-Jeff  0

Hardin-Jeff girls  7  Liberty  0

Lumberton boys  2  Livingston  0

Lumberton girls  9  Livingston  2  

and in the TAPPS State quarterfinals,  Dallas Ursuline shut out Kelly 2-0 knocking the Lady Bulldogs out of the playoffs.

