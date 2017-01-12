Phillips to join Rams as defensive coordinator

New
Phillips is joining the Rams as the team's defensive coordinator on a lucrative three-year deal, a person familiar with the move told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Phillips, 69, joins the 30-year-old McVay after leading the
But his contract expired at the conclusion of the season, and the Broncos were in flux after head coach
Phillips takes over a Rams defense that ranked ninth last season despite the team's 4-12 finish. Two-time all-pro defensive tackle
(© 2017 KBMT)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs