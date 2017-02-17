Peevey named as West Brook HS head football coach

Eric Peevy

BEAUMONT - A new head football coach for the West Brook Bruins has been chosen.

The Beaumont Independent School District confirmed Friday that the new West Brook High School football coach will be Eric Peevey, 33.

Peevey, who has been at West Brook for five years including three as the team's defensive coordinator, has been serving as the interim head coach since Kevin Flannigan accepted a coaching job at Tomball High School last month.

Peevey is also the head track coach at West Brook.

He has also worked as an assistant coach at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School for three years. and attended and played football at Orangefield High School.

