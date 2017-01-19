Ozen ready for showdown with Central

The Ozen Panthers face the Central Jaguars in the first of two battles in District 22-5A Friday night at 7:30 pm in the Montagne Center.

Last year, the teams split the two games played and shared the district title. This year, there is a new player in the fray, the Memorial Titans, who have beaten Ozen and lost to Central and are tied with the Panthers for 2nd place at 5-1.

Central is 6-0 and working on a seven game winning streak since losing to Kelly in the Gamble Classic.

