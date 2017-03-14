Ozen lifter Joe Thomas headed to state for 3rd straight year

Ozen powerlifter Joe Thomas, won the regional championship and is getting ready to head to state for the third year in a row.

Thomas lifted a combined 1665 lbs in the bench, the squat and the dead lift. He will face some tough competition from a lifter from Port Lavaca Calhoun, who lifted 1660 lbs to win his region.

Thomas finished 6th at state last year after a 5th place finish as a sophomore.

© 2017 KBMT-TV