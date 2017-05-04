KBMT
Close

Outdoors Report: Landing a big one at Rayburn

JD Batten takes him out to 45 feet of water to catch a seven pound bass

KBMT 11:00 PM. CDT May 04, 2017

Outdoors Reporter JD Batten and his friend Scooter head to deeper waters at Lake Sam Rayburn to catch and released this nice bass.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories