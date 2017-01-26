Close Outdoors Report: Brookeland gets new bait shop JD Batten is excited about what it brings to his community Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:59 PM. CST January 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Outdoors reporter JD Batten is excited that his community will be adding at new bait shop in the first week in February. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old La Marque boy Jan 26, 2017, 7:40 p.m. Three Beaumont men convicted on federal charges of… Jan 26, 2017, 3:41 p.m. Missing Houston man's body found near Lake Sam… Jan 25, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs