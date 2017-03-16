KBMT
Outdoors Report: Best bait to use at Rayburn

JD Batten has another big haul at Rayburn

KBMT 11:04 PM. CDT March 16, 2017

Outdoors reporter JD Batten found recent success with a crank bait and landed 13 bass. 

