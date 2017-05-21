Fort Collins man completes lifelong dream, summits Mount Everest

Photo: Jim Davidson

KUSA - Late Sunday afternoon in Colorado – and early Monday morning in Nepal – Fort Collins climber Jim Davidson achieved a lifelong goal, reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain.

Davidson climbed to the summit of Mount Everest – 29,035 feet above sea level – just before 5 p.m in Colorado.

Successfully climbing Mount Everest has been a dream for Davidson since he was a boy – and a goal since he began climbing seriously more than 30 years ago. In accomplishing that, he easily eclipsed his previous personal record – in 2009, he climbed Cho Oyu, the sixth highest mountain in the world at an elevation of 26,906 feet.

After weeks of high-altitude rotations to acclimatize and days of waiting in Base Camp for a weather window favorable for climbing, Davidson and his teammates from International Mountain Guides got a forecast they liked.

At 2:13 a.m. Thursday Colorado time, he posted a simple message on his Facebook page: “Time to climb Everest!”

Their goal was to reach Camp 2, situated at an elevation of 21,000 feet. A little more than 10 hours after setting out, Davidson posted another brief message on Facebook: “Safe at Camp 2.”

The team rested there for a day, then headed for Camp 3, arriving Saturday morning.

Saturday evening Colorado time Davidson posted another message, this time saying he was pushing toward Camp 4 at 26,085 feet.

Then, around 8:30 Saturday morning MST, Davidson left his latest message on Facebook: “The summit push begins!”

Davidson left Colorado in mid-March for what is at least a two-month grind to climb the world’s highest mountain.

He has regularly updated 9NEWS on his progress.

In a May 8 interview by satellite phone from Base Camp, Davidson was asked if he ever wonders why he willingly spends weeks on end at high altitude, in frigid weather, fighting sickness.

“Yes,” he said, laughing.

“It comes up on a regular basis,” he said. “It may come up because you slept poorly or because of a storm, or because it’s just kind of grinding you down. Yeah I'd say over approximately fifty days or so I’ve probably had those kind of thoughts on three or four days, because it is kind of difficult. But, you know, then the next day is a good day and you have some fun on the mountain or you see something amazing, so all in all it’s a positive package but there are definitely those down days and that's when you really have to kind of look inside and remind yourself that it’s a long journey, it’s a lifelong dream, so it’s not going to come easy.”

This was Davidson’s second attempt to climb Everest.

His first was aborted in April 2015 after an earthquake devastated the region, killing more than 20 climbers in Base Camp and ending climbing for the year.

This time around, he endured multiple high-altitude rotations, climbing as high as Camp Three at an elevation of 23,625 before the summit push, dealt with high winds and a nagging high-altitude cough, and with his own emotions. Swiss climber Ueli Steck, a man he greatly admired, fell to his death while preparing for an attempt to summit Everest from the seldom-used West Ridge route. Just days before his death, Davidson had shot video of Steck climbing above Camp Two.

But he could not dwell on that while on the mountain, and his focused turned toward trying to reach the summit.

And while he wondered ahead of time what that moment would mean to him, he also knew that reaching the top would mark the middle point of a very long day – from the top, he expected to descend all the way to Camp 2, a drop of about 7,700 feet.

“Summit day becomes a 16-, 18-, 20-hour day,” he said in that May 8 interview. “And then the next day we get up really early to try to get through the icefall our final time when it’s still fairly frozen early in the morning. And so we do the final four thousand foot drop on the second day. But it takes about a day, day and a half of descent to get the full 11,000 to 12,000 feet back to Base Camp.”

Editor’s note: 9Wants to Know investigative reporter Kevin Vaughan is following Jim Davidson’s effort to climb Mount Everest and will be providing periodic updates on his progress. Vaughan and Davidson are co-authors of the New York Times Best Seller “The Ledge,” which examines a 1992 climbing accident on Mount Rainier that killed Davidson’s best friend and left him facing a seemingly impossible fight to save himself.

