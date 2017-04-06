Close Outdoors Report: Using the frog baits at Rayburn JD Batten demonstrates his favorite types of frog bait KBMT 11:35 PM. CDT April 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Outdoors reporter JD Batten rolls out the frog baits to haul in some nice bass at Lake Sam Rayburn during a recent trip. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories U.S. launches cruise missile strike on Syria after… Apr. 6, 2017, 8:38 p.m. Military, 1st responders night at fair tonight Mar 30, 2017, 4:51 p.m. Family relieved after man gets 35 years, $10K fine… Apr. 6, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs