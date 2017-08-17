KBMT
Close

Outdoors Report: Skippy fish bait works well at Rayburn

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 9:55 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

Outdoors reporter JD Batten has a special bait he likes to use for the heavy grassy areas of Lake Sam Rayburn during the summer.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories