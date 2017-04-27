Close Outdoors Report: Moving offshore at Lake Sam Rayburn JD Batten demonstrates the best baits to use Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:13 PM. CDT April 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Outdoors reporter JD Batten shows what bait he like to use, now that the bass are moving into deeper waters at Lake Sam Rayburn. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 6-year-old drowns at Houston hotel Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack Two year-old girl dies after FM770 wreck near Saratoga Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool Doorbell camera catches thief in Beaumont's West End 13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live Witnesses give statements on beach brawl assault Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers More Stories Newton High School principal placed on leave pending… Apr 27, 2017, 4:47 p.m. Beaumont Police investigating death of a 5-month-old child Apr 27, 2017, 4:42 p.m. Port Arthur man convicted for federal crimes related… Apr 27, 2017, 4:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs