Close Outdoors Report: JD & friends make big haul at Calcasieu Lake Group of golf buddies take advantage of Redtail Charters KBMT 10:51 PM. CDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Outdoors reporter JD Batten and his golfing buddies recently landed some nice fish during a trip to Calcasieu Lake. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73 Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante Mother dies of protein overdose Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department' VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse? WUSA Breaking News 2 RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel Wednesday afternoon forecast More Stories Latest Harvey headlines ,tracking, forecasts and… Aug 24, 2017, 11:24 a.m. Harvey now expected to become Category 3 hurricane… Aug 24, 2017, 10:06 a.m. Harvey's potential impact upon SE Texas Increasing Aug 23, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs