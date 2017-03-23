Close Outdoors Report: Fishing the hydrilla pays off JD Batten has been knocking them dead in the hydrilla KBMT 10:54 PM. CDT March 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Outdoors reporter JD Batten found a creature bait and turned it into a lucky day at Lake Sam Rayburn. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Veteran pushes pot for PTSD treatment Mar 23, 2017, 10:32 p.m. Port Arthur man armed with hairbrush, wearing… Mar 23, 2017, 12:20 p.m. 22-year-old dies in fatal crash in Jasper County Mar 23, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs