KBMT
Close

Outdoors report: finding the fish in the coves of Rayburn

KBMT 10:46 PM. CDT April 20, 2017

Outdoors reporter JD Batten has moved into the coves at Lake Sam Rayburn to find some nice bass.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories