KBMT
Close

Outdoors Report: End of spawn season at Rayburn

JD Batten finds fishing has backed off at the end of the spawn season

KBMT 10:52 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

Outdoors reporter JD Batten found out the bass are not as anxious to bite towards the end of spawn season.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories