KBMT
Close

Outdoors Report: Cold weather fishing at Rayburn

JD Batten fights off the conditions to fill up his live well

KBMT 11:08 PM. CST January 05, 2017

Outdoors reporter JD Batten braves the elements to land an impressive haul of bass in recent outing at Lake Sam Rayburn.

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories