KBMT
Close

Outdoors Report: Big Bass Splash

Skies clear off for final day on Sunday

KBMT 10:55 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

Outdoors reporter JD Batten had a chance to visit the recent Big Bass Splash at Lake Sam Rayburn

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories