Close Outdoors Report: Best baits to use at Lake Sam Rayburn JD Batten describes his favorite KBMT 10:55 PM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With the fishing picking up, Outdoors reporter JD Batten demonstrates his favorite baits to use at Lake Sam Rayburn. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probe Mar. 2, 2017, 3:19 p.m. Arson suspected in Thursday morning rail tie fire… Mar. 2, 2017, 10:44 a.m. Crowdfunding Craze: Sniffing Out Fundraiser Fraud Mar. 2, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs