PORT NECHES - The Orangefield Bobcats followed up a 4-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson Friday night with another impressive 5-1 victory over the Hawks Saturday afternoon.



With the win Orangefield advances to the Regional Quarterfinals against district rival West Orange-Stark. The Mustangs took both meetings against the Bobcats in the regular season 12-2 and 7-3.

