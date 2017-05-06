Orangefield advances to Area Round

Coming off a 2-1 win over #13 Hudson Friday night, Orangefield was pushed to the limit before moving onto the Area Round. The Bobcats dropped Game 2 of the series Saturday afternoon 8-2, then bounced back with a 7-1 deciding win in Game 3 against the Hornets.



Orangefield will face Hardin-Jefferson next week. The Hawks won their one game playoff with Houston Washington Friday night 31-1.





UIL BASEBALL

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#18 Port Neches-Groves 12 Humble 9 F

PNG wins series (2-0)

Area: PNG vs Manvel



CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#5 Barbers Hill 1 Nederland 0 F

Barbers Hill wins series (2-0)



CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

Bridge City 13 Huntington 3 F

Game 3

Bridge City 12 Huntington 0 F

Bridge City wins series (2-0)

Area: Bridge City vs Liberty



CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#9 Silsbee 6 Jasper 4 F

Silsbee wins series (2-0)

Area: Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave



CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#7 West Orange-Stark 15 Diboll 0 F

WOS wins series (2-0)

Area: WOS vs Tarkington



CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

#13 Hudson 8 Orangefield 2 F

Game 3

Orangefield 7 #13 Hudson 1 F

Area: Orangefield vs Hardin-Jefferson



CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

Kountze 5 East Bernard 0 F

Kountze wins series (2-0)

Area: Kountze vs Pollok Central

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT

Game 2

Newton 4 Anderson-Shiro

Newton wins series (2-0)

Area: Newton vs Danbury

