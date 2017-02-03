KBMT
Close

NFLPA hosts clinic for Pop Warner football players

12Sports Ashly Elam caught with the local Pop Warner coaches from SETX

KBMT 10:55 PM. CST February 03, 2017

12Sports Ashly Elam catches up with some local Pop Warner football players, who were able to benefit from a clinic put on by the NFLPA at the Super Bowl in Houston.

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories