Texans release 2017 regular season schedule

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a reception during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - The Texans are set to play four primetime games this season, according to the schedule released by the NFL Thursday.

Houston travels to Cincinnati for a Thursday night matchup on Sept. 14. The Texans face Kansas City at home on Sunday night, Oct. 8, and will play two Monday night games: one on the road against Baltimore Nov. 27 and on Christmas at home against the Steelers.

The Texans face the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots on Sept. 24 on the road.

Houston will face all four NFC West teams for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2013, starting with Seattle on the road Oct. 29 and again on the road against Los Angeles Nov. 12. Houston will host Arizona Nov. 19 and San Francisco Dec. 10.

Full schedule:

PRESEASON

Wednesday Aug. 9 at Carolina Panthers, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 19 New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 26 at New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 31 Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday Sept. 10 Jacksonville Jaguars, noon

Thursday Sept. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 24 at New England Patriots, noon

Sunday Oct. 1 Tennessee Titans, noon

Sunday Oct. 8 Kansas City Chiefs, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 15 Cleveland Browns, noon

BYE WEEK

Sunday Oct. 29 at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 5 Indianapolis Colts, noon

Sunday Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals, noon

Monday Nov. 27 at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 3 at Tennessee Titans, noon

Sunday Dec. 10 San Francisco 49ers, noon

Sunday Dec. 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon

Monday Dec. 25 Pittsburgh Steelers, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts, noon

