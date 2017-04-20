Texans release 2017 regular season schedule

HOUSTON - The Texans are set to play four primetime games this season, according to the schedule released by the NFL Thursday.
Houston travels to Cincinnati for a Thursday night matchup on Sept. 14. The Texans face Kansas City at home on Sunday night, Oct. 8, and will play two Monday night games: one on the road against Baltimore Nov. 27 and on Christmas at home against the Steelers.
The Texans face the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots on Sept. 24 on the road.
Houston will face all four NFC West teams for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2013, starting with Seattle on the road Oct. 29 and again on the road against Los Angeles Nov. 12. Houston will host Arizona Nov. 19 and San Francisco Dec. 10.
Full schedule:
PRESEASON
Wednesday Aug. 9 at Carolina Panthers, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Aug. 19 New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
Saturday Aug. 26 at New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m.
Thursday Aug. 31 Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Sunday Sept. 10 Jacksonville Jaguars, noon
Thursday Sept. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:25 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 24 at New England Patriots, noon
Sunday Oct. 1 Tennessee Titans, noon
Sunday Oct. 8 Kansas City Chiefs, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Oct. 15 Cleveland Browns, noon
BYE WEEK
Sunday Oct. 29 at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 5 Indianapolis Colts, noon
Sunday Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals, noon
Monday Nov. 27 at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 3 at Tennessee Titans, noon
Sunday Dec. 10 San Francisco 49ers, noon
Sunday Dec. 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon
Monday Dec. 25 Pittsburgh Steelers, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts, noon
