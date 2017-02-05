Simone Biles next to Shaq is the best

Biles and Shaq (Simone Biles / Instagram)

She's so tiny!

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her short stature next to Shaquille O'Neal during a Super Bowl event in Houston.

Biles posted the picture of her 4'9" self next to Shaq's 7'1" -- and it's the most adorable thing we've seen so far.

Go here if you can't see the post.

hey Shaq 👋🏾 A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Tons of celebrities are in Houston for Super Bowl LI. Go here to see who else showed up.

(© 2017 WFAA)