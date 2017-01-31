Budweiser Clydesdales in town for Super Bowl week

Along with a who’s who list of the rich and famous, some four-legged celebrities are in Houston for the Super Bowl. Ten Budweiser Clydesdales arrived this week from St. Louis. (Nathan Kvinge photo)

HOUSTON - Along with a who’s who list of the rich and famous, some four-legged celebrities are in Houston for the Super Bowl. Ten Budweiser Clydesdales arrived from St. Louis this week.

Tuesday was bath and grooming day for the beautiful horses. Caretaker Rudy Helmuth says they love the weekly suds, scrubbing and soaking.

Now that they’re prepped and pretty, the Clydesdales will be on public display at the Budweiser plant through Sunday.





Budweiser Clydesdales Stable Viewing

Tuesday, Jan. 31-Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Budweiser Clydesdales Photo Opportunities

Wednesday, Feb.1-Thursday, Feb.2:

11 a.m. to Noon

3 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4:

11 a.m. to Noon



Hitch Team Parade on Brewery Grounds

Saturday, Feb. 4- Sunday, Feb. 5 :

Noon to 2 p.m.



You can also see their traveling companion, Clyde, the Budweiser Dalmatian, who seemed to be enjoying Houston’s fabulous weather when we stopped by Tuesday.

