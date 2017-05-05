"Son of Bum" back in SETX to promote new book

LA Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took a break from the rigors of NFL coaching to return to SETX for book signings in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

After signing at the Museum of the Gulf Coast in the afternoon, Phillips met dozens of folks Frdiay night at Barnes and Noble.

Phillips, who won a Super Bowl Title with the Broncos in 2016, called it a "labor of love" in writing the book on how his father Bum Phillips influenced his life.

