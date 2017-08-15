Reports: Ezekiel Elliott officially files appeal of 6-game suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

As expected, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially filed an appeal of his six-game suspension handed down last Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL has 10 business days to schedule a hearing in the case.

Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott officially has appealed his 6-game suspension, per source. A hearing now must be scheduled within 10 days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2017

Schefter reported later Tuesday that an appeal hearing is expected to be held August 29 -- 10 business days from Tuesday's filing of the appeal.

Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension now is expected to be held August 29th, per the language in the CBA. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2017

The NFL Players Association tweeted about the appeal Tuesday afternoon.

Our union has appealed the NFL’s six-game suspension of @EzekielElliott. pic.twitter.com/tAxspLs7RQ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 15, 2017

"Our union has appealed the six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott," a statement read. "We will represent Ezekiel, as we do all players, to ensure the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement."

Elliott was suspended six games over domestic violence allegations made against him last year. Despite no charges being filed, the NFL said it had photographic and digital evidence that showed Elliott violated the league’s personal conduct policy and warranted a six-game ban.

On Monday, the Star-Telegram reported Elliott’s appeal will focus at least in part on threats and testimony made by Elliott’s accuser.

