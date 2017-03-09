KBMT
ESPN report: Romo trade possibility 'still alive'

WFAA viewers weigh in on Facebook about the news of Tony Romo's impending release by the Dallas Cowboys. WFAA.com

WFAA 2:02 PM. CST March 09, 2017

ESPN is reporting that Tony Romo is expected to be traded to another team, rather than released, and the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are the top choices.

ESPN says the trade "will work for Romo and the team," although details aren't clear. Jerry Jones has hinted in media interviews that the team and their longtime QB have a "do-right rule," meaning Romo would not depart for a rival.

It was announced Wednesday that Romo, 36, will no longer play quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys after 14 seasons with the team. Sources within the organization told WFAA Romo would be released Thursday, the start of the new league year.

Due to collarbone and back injuries, he has only played five games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons. Rookie sensation Dak Prescott usurped the starting job while Romo was sidelined in 2016.

