Dez Bryant played catch with a 9-year-old fan for his birthday

Nine-year-old Joshua Williams got a birthday surprise he'll never forget: playing catch with Dez Bryant (Photo: WFAA)

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - Dreams do come true at Cowboys training camp.

Just ask 9-year-old Joshua Williams, a kid who says he’s been a Cowboys fan forever and is an even bigger Dez Bryant fan.

And after Tuesday’s practice, Joshua got the surprise of his life.

Dez walked over to the chainlink fence where Joshua and scores of other Cowboys fans were waiting for the chance to interact with players and maybe even score an autograph, picked Joshua up and held him while cameras flashed.

What happened next was even cooler for Joshua, who was overcome with emotion. Dez took him out on the field to play some catch.

“I come every year but I never expected this to happen,” Joshua said afterward, tears still welling up in his eyes. “It felt awesome.”

Joshua used all his might to heave the NFL-sized ball back and forth with the star wideout. He even ran a couple routes and caught a touchdown from his favorite player.

“For Dez to come up to him and wish him a happy birthday and take him out to the field was very overwhelming and a very emotional experience for both of us,” Joshua’s mom, Jessica, said. “He is the product of a single parent, so I’m usually the one playing catch with him.”

Joshua said it was the best birthday ever, and for good reason. He cleaned house in the gift department.

“He wanted a GoPro [camera], which he received this morning,” Jessica said. “And this just topped it off so my gift is out. I don’t know how I’m going to top it next year.”

Happy birthday, Joshua!

Joshua Williams with his mom, Jessica, after a training camp practice Tuesday in Oxnard, Calif. (Photo: WFAA)

