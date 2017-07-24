Dak Prescott looking to grow in 2nd year as a starter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nederland nurse practitioner says allegations of 'inappropriate use of hormones' are unfounded
-
Orange man dies in accident at Backwoods Beach in Newton County
-
Daughters mourn father who died in Newton county waterpark accident
-
Woman drowns in pool on South Oaks Drive in Beaumont
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Beaumont man makes 32-inch sword to legally open carry after Texas legislator sign law
-
Port Arthur man admits to killing his brother
-
Man identified in fatal accident
-
Petition made for Nederland gas station residents say is unsafe
-
Teenage lifeguard saves 3-year-old boy from near drowning at Smith Lake
More Stories
-
Smuggling survivors took turns breathing through…Jul 24, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
DNA breakthrough in 8 year old case, man charged…Jul 24, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Four dogs seized by Calcasieu Parish deputies,…Jul 24, 2017, 3:15 p.m.