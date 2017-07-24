Cowboys cut Lucky Whitehead in wake of shoplifting arrest

Lucky Whitehead #13 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2015 Getty Images)

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - Just hours after news surfaced about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's June arrest for shoplifting, he has been cut from the team, WFAA Sports' Joe Trahan confirmed.

Whitehead was arrested for shoplifting and petit larceny on June 22 in Manassas, Va., Prince William County arrest records show. He was arrested at the scene of the alleged theft.

A warrant is now out for his arrest after he missed a July 6 court date.

"We evaluate the particular situation, how it was handled by the player," said head coach Jason Garrett. "After the incident we evaluate the body of work."

"When you have someone in your program in this environment, in this structure, and they don’t grow and develop and they make the same mistakes over and over again it’s time to move on."

Monday was the first day of practice for the Cowboys in Oxnard, Calif., where they're holding training camp. The 25-year-old wide receiver told reporters after a morning walkthrough that he wasn't aware of the warrant out for his arrest.

Lucky Whitehead:

"I didn't even know about that."

(Any truth to it?)

"I don't know what's going on."

(Ever heard about it?)

"No." pic.twitter.com/OII5EbGKe0 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 24, 2017

Whitehead also told 105.3 The Fan that he was in Dallas the day of the alleged incident, and that "it wasn't me."

WFAA Sports learned around 3:30 p.m. that Whitehead was informed he had been cut. The team announced the transaction shortly thereafter.

A source has just confirmed #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been cut.#WFAACowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 24, 2017

Whitehead would have had to step away from the team during training camp for a Virginia court date Aug. 10. The Cowboys are in Oxnard until Aug. 18.

"We’re going to miss him a lot," fellow wideout Dez Bryant said. "At the same time, you’ve got to respect what Coach Garrett is trying to build and we respect that, and you can’t go against his demands."

Whitehead figured to have his work cut out for him this fall independent of legal troubles. Rookie Ryan Switzer, who the Cowboys took in the fourth round of this year's draft, will likely be auditioning for the snaps Whitehead would have gotten.

Last week, Whitehead made headlines after saying on social media that his dog was taken for ransom money. He and his dog were returned a day later after a bizarre string of events involving a Fort Worth rapper.

© 2017 WFAA-TV