Newton exchange student from Slovakia becomes a Texas state champion

Juraj Kolenic came to Newton at the end of August, yes at the same time Harvey hit the area. But four months later, he ended up becoming a state champion on the Eagles football team.

Lance Edwards, KBMT 10:16 PM. CST January 11, 2018

This young man wishes he could play another season for the Eagles, but Kolenic's year studying abroad and learning about American culture ends this May.

Juraj Kolenic was a placekicker for the W.T. Johnston and the Newton Eagles. 

