Nene's 28 lead Rockets past Thunder for 3-1 series lead

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Nene scored 28 points on perfect shooting from the field, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-109 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.



Nene made all 12 of his shots and had 10 rebounds. He helped the Rockets overcome an off night by James Harden, who finished with 16 points on 5-for-16 shooting.



Eric Gordon and Lou Williams each scored 18 points for the Rockets. Trevor Ariza had 14.



Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook had a triple-double by halftime and finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. The Thunder said Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to claim three consecutive playoff triple-doubles.



Steven Adams scored 18 points and Victor Oladipo added 15 for the Thunder.

