Close Nederland's Madelyn Daniel signs with San Jac KBMT 3:41 PM. CST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST On the eve of a new season, Nederland catcher Madelyn Daniel has signed a scholarship to play for San Jacinto College in Pasadena.Daniel is a four year varsity player, who batted over 300 last year with 17 RBI's. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Lumberton man pleads guilty to continuous sexual… Feb. 2, 2017, 11:34 a.m. Teen airlifted to Houston after being struck by car… Feb. 2, 2017, 3:14 p.m. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace wounded,… Feb. 1, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs