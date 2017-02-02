KBMT
Nederland's Madelyn Daniel signs with San Jac

KBMT 3:41 PM. CST February 02, 2017

On the eve of a new season, Nederland catcher Madelyn Daniel has signed a scholarship to play for San Jacinto College in Pasadena.

Daniel is a four year varsity player, who batted over 300 last year with 17 RBI's.

