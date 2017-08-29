Nederland's Emma Roccaforte of McNeese is named SLC goalkeeper of the week

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese women's soccer team made a clean sweep of Southland Conference awards in the second week of the 2017 season after finishing the week with a shutout victory against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Freshman forward Havana Johnson was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Week, senior defender Gabi D'Alesandro was named Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman Emma Roccaforte was awarded the SLC's Goalkeeper of the Week.

From Nederland, Texas comes Emma Roccaforte, who was awarded her first SLC Goalkeeper of the Week award after posting her second shutout of the season. Roccaforte's collegiate career has begun with two starts and two shutouts, directing a line that has allowed only six shots on goal, none of which made it passed Roccaforte. During Friday's victory in Lafayette, Roccaforte was part of a defense that held the Ragin' Cajuns to only 13 total shots with four on goal, helping the Cowgirls take home the win for only the third time in fourteen years.



Johnson, an Idaho native and Lake City High School alumna, was responsible for both of the Cowgirls' goals in Friday's match at Louisiana. She was also the solo scorer in week one's game in Monroe against the Warhawks, a game winner in the 89th minute. Including her performance in the Cowgirl's exhibition match against Texas Southern earlier this month, Johnson is responsible for five out of the six McNeese goals so far this season. She is also the only Southland conference player who can boast two game winning goals at this point in the season.



Gabi D'Alesandro, a senior defender reigning from Flower Mound, Texas, is no stranger to conference honors. After being named to the first team for the 2017 Southland Soccer Preseason All-Conference Teams, D'Alesandro went on to prove her value to McNeese by helping direct a defense that has allowed only 26 shots through three games. During her 90 minutes on the pitch against the Ragin' Cajuns, D'Alesandro assisted Johnson in her first goal of the game. D'Alesandro was able to give Johnson prime positioning with a throw in that Johnson would take down the wing and send into the back of the net.

SLC

