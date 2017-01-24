KBMT
Nederland girl sets a world record for running two miles

Mary Kathryn Gibson holds the record in the 3000 Meters for 10 year old girls, after she ran it in 11:49.11. Find out what drives her daily, and what her secret to running success is.

Lance Edwards, KBMT 6:46 PM. CST January 24, 2017

Like any other kid, Mary Kathryn Gibson's parents convinced her to try a competitive sport. Her father Richard Gibson signed all of his kids up to run for track meets across the country at an early age.

On January 5 Gibson competed in the 3000 meter race in New York and ran a world record setting time of 11:49.11.

She has a goal to one day become and Olympic runner, with the expectation to make the team for the 2024 games.

 

