Nederland evened their district record with a 51-26 win Tuesday night in the Dogdome. The Bulldogs built a 12-3 lead over Port Neches-Groves and never looked back.

Next up for the Bulldogs (19-6, 2-2) will be a huge home test against Port Arthur Memorial Friday night. The Indians will try to bounce back against first place Central.

