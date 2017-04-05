February 22, 2017 - Southland Conference 2017 Indoor Track and Field Championship - Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, Alabama (Photo: Clark Scott)

Williams’ voted SLC’s Athlete of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University track and field’s Thai Williams put up a huge, school record breaking long jump, and for it she was voted as the Southland Conference Female Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The sophomore broke a 36-year old school record on a 20 feet, 7 ¾ inches leap that shattered the previous mark of 19 feet, 9 ¾ inches from Carolyn Ford in 1981. Williams is second female athlete to break the 20-foot threshold in either the indoor or outdoor season at LU, only behind Catina Crawford in the 1994 indoor campaign (20’ 1 ¼ ‘’).

Her mark ranks eighth in the county this season, third in the West Region and tops the Southland Conference.

“What Thai did this week was special. She broke an outdoor record that has stood for 36 years and put her alongside one of the greatest athletes to come through Lamar,” said head coach Trey Clark. “She is a phenomenal competitor and always shows up when she is on the runway.”

She destroyed her previous outdoor best by more than a foot and topped her all-time mark of 19 feet, 8 ¾ at the indoor league championships – a mark that won her a championship.

The closest jump to Williams’ at the Bobcat Invitational was Jaden Mattox’s (Purdue) leap of 19 feet, 7 ½ inches. Williams jumped six times, and it was the sixth jump that gave her the record – much like the way she won the indoor championships.

She and the Cardinals will head to Waco Saturday to compete in the Baylor Invitational.



LU CARDINALS

