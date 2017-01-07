Weisbrod's 34 points lead Lamar past SE Lousiana, 74-54

BEAUMONT, Texas – Junior Colton Weisbrod netted a career-high 34 points to lead Lamar University to a 74-54 victory over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon at the Montagne Center. The Cardinals (10-6/2-1 Southland) trailed for a grand total of 13 seconds on their way to a rout of the Lions.

“What I’m most proud of is our guys’ ability to bounce back after a very disappointing loss,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “They were very focused coming into this game. We dug in defensively today. Folks may not understand just how talented Southeastern Louisiana really is. To hold those guys to just 32 percent in the second half means we were locked in.”

The Cardinals never allowed their guests an opportunity to make any sort of a run to get back into the game. LU shot nearly 53 percent from the field, including an 18-of-28 (.643) performance in the opening half. The Cardinals didn’t attempt many three-pointers but finished the game 5-of-11 (.455).

The stat line that has gained the most scrutiny over the course of the past week was Big Red’s performance from the free throw line. The Cardinals struggled from the stripe two nights ago in a heartbreaking loss to New Orleans, missing 11 attempts. Saturday, the Cardinals sank 11-of-14 (.786) attempts to slam the door on any thoughts of a comeback.

“This should speak to the character of this team and how much they want to get better,” said Price. “We had curfew at 10 p.m. last time, but I got a call from Colton at 9:30 asking me to extend curfew so the team could come to the Montagne and shoot free throws. This team has character. I really like their desire to get better. They were hurting Thursday but chose to do something about it.”

While the Cardinals’ offense was busy setting the nets on fire, the defense was going about the task of making sure the Lions never lit a match. LU held Southeastern to a 20-of-56 (.357) performance to go along with 22 turnovers. LU took advantage of the Lion miscues scoring 21 points following turnovers.

The Cardinals not only had an advantage in points off turnovers but were +19 in points in the paint – due in large part to Weisbrod – to go along with a 13-0 lead in fast break points.

For the first time all season, the Cardinals only had one player finish the game in double figures. Junior Tory Noel came off the bench to chip in nine, while sophomore Nick Garth and Dorian Chatman and junior Joey Frenchwood added six. Sophomore Josh Nzeakor only scored one basket but left an impression on the game in other areas. He finished the night with eight rebounds and a career-high five blocks, while junior Zjori Bosha added four swats.

The Lions were led by 13 points from Jabbar Singleton on 3-of-5 (.600) shooting from beyond the arc. Teammate Moses Greenwood added 12 points.

The early stages of the game gave the impression that the fans were in for another nail biter similar to the Thursday’s contest. Through the first 10:40 of the game the Cardinals could manage no more than a six-point advantage. Leading by five points, the Cardinals got an and-one from Weisbrod followed by a midrange jumper from the Nederland, Texas native to give LU its first double-digit lead of the game, 26-16, with 7:18 before half.

The Cardinals followed that up with baskets from Chatman and Bosha after defensive stops on the other end of the floor to take a 14-point advantage. Big Red didn’t take its foot off the accelerator taking an 18-point lead into the locker room following a Garth three-pointer with three seconds remaining in the half.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals didn’t open the second half with the same kind of intensity they closed the first. LU opened the second half with four-straight turnovers and the Lions turned what was an 18-point deficit into just 11 almost immediately.

Price responded with a timeout to settle down his troops, and his squad got the message. The Cardinals broke the huddle by going on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 19 points at the 16:05 mark. After the Lions cut the deficit down to 14 on a Singleton three-pointer, the Cardinals immediately responded with 6-0 run to take a 20-point lead. The lead appeared to knock the wind out of Southeastern as the Lions never got closer than 18 points the rest of the way. The Cardinals led by as many as 25 points before the final horn sounded.

The Cardinals will close out the three-game homestand Wednesday when they take on the Southland’s other Cardinals – University of the Incarnate Word.

