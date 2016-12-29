Weisbrod has 19 points as Lamar drubs NAIA Huston-Tillotson

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Colton Weisbrod had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Lamar drubbed NAIA Huston-Tillotson 91-63 on Thursday night.

Lamar (8-5), which has won three straight and four of its last five, will open Southland Conference play at Central Arkansas on Monday.

Weisbrod hit 8 of 9 field goal attempts and Josh Nzeakor was 8 of 11 from the floor for 17 points. Joey Frenchwood made 6 of 8 field goal attempts to total 12 points while dishing out nine assists.

“Colton Weisbrod did an outstanding job for us tonight in the low post,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “He has great footwork, and did a great job of recognizing the double and triple teams. Josh Nzeakor also did a really good job tonight, especially in the second half. He really stepped up for us.”

Lamar was 36 of 62 (58.1 percent) from the floor. The Cardinals also drilled 8 of 20 from long range while limiting Huston-Tillotson to 4-of-15 shooting from distance.

The Cardinals, who held a 47-37 halftime advantage, opened the second period with a 25-4 run and coasted to the win.

“We’ve played some very tough opponents during the non-conference season, so this has been a tough stretch for our new guys,” said Price. “We’ve seen some varying styles of play which will prepare us as we head into conference play. We scheduled our non-conference this way by design. We wanted it to be tough on purpose. It was meant as a learning experience to prepare us for the Southland.”

Vernest Dotson had 13 points and Jalen Norwood added 12 to lead the Rams.

