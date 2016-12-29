Weisbrod has 19 points as Lamar drubs NAIA Huston-Tillotson

“Colton Weisbrod did an outstanding job for us tonight in the low post,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “He has great footwork, and did a great job of recognizing the double and triple teams. Josh Nzeakor also did a really good job tonight, especially in the second half. He really stepped up for us.”
“We’ve played some very tough opponents during the non-conference season, so this has been a tough stretch for our new guys,” said Price. “We’ve seen some varying styles of play which will prepare us as we head into conference play. We scheduled our non-conference this way by design. We wanted it to be tough on purpose. It was meant as a learning experience to prepare us for the Southland.”
