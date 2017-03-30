Weather alters LU’s baseball schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Lamar University baseball’s weekend schedule against Houston Baptist has been shifted due to weather expected on Sunday. Games one and two will be played Friday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m., and the finale will be at the regularly scheduled 2 p.m. first pitch Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals (15-11, 4-5 Southland) enter after a loss at Northwestern State in midweek action, but recorded a conference series sweep over Incarnate Word the weekend before. Houston Baptist (11-11, 3-3) did not play a midweek contest and also enters with a weekend sweep its last time out, against Southeastern Louisiana.

Houston Baptist is eighth in the league with a .267 team batting average and scores at a 5.1 runs per game clip. It is second in ERA at 3.63 on the mound.



Spencer Halloran is the top hitting Husky at .376, 11th in the league, and has a team-best 19 runs batted in, 24 runs scored, and three home run. Zane Otten follows with a .364 average, and Jake Pulcheon and Tyler Depreta-Johnson narrowly miss the .300 threshold at .292.

Carson Lance (4-2, 3.03 earned run average) will face off against Addison Russ (0-2, 3.12) Friday in the series opener. Russ has 12 earned runs allowed in 34 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts, tied with Sunday’s starter Zach Carter (4-2, 2.95) in 36 2/3 frames.

The second game Friday will feature LU’s Jimmy Johnson (2-2, 2.39) and left-hander Christian Thames (3-1, 2.79) of HBU. Thames held the Lions scoreless for eight innings in his last outing on the way to a team shutout. He’s worked 38 2/3 innings, most on the team, with 12 runs allowed and 21 strikeouts.

Jace Campbell (1-1, 3.76) will take the ball in the finale for Lamar against Carter.



Saturday’s game is the final of seven of nine contests hosted at Vincent-Beck Stadium. Once concluded, the Cardinals will play four-straight on the road at Baylor and New Orleans.



LU CARDINALS

© 2017 KBMT-TV